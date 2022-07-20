OPINION: Co-ops are a solution to inflation and food insecurity

“Food costs and delivery costs increased over 50%, so we had to be creative,” Folkes-Johnson said. In April, the couple began leasing 11 acres of farmland in Ellenwood to grow organic vegetables, and they are in the process of buying the property.

“With the food we’re growing on our farm, we’re already seeing the difference in the money we’re spending monthly,” she said. “The goal is to keep bringing that number down so we can feed our customers the way we should.”

In the U.S., cooperatives date back to Colonial times, and most were for the benefit of farmers. It was in the early 1900s that consumer cooperatives began to take root. The principles of cooperatives include democratic control and concern for the community. The popularity of cooperatives has come in waves, with interest and success often rising in the wake of some sort of disaster, be it a depressed economy, social injustice or most recently, a global pandemic.

COVID-19 exposed some of the very problems that food co-ops are designed to solve. These types of collectives provide sustenance to communities that do not have healthy food options and address other failures in traditional food systems.

Adding a farm to its business qualified Eat Right Atlanta to accept SNAP benefits at its farmers markets, which rotate several times a week through local hospital systems including Piedmont, Wellstar, Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, Emory and Southern Regional.

Folkes-Johnson said they also help families having financial trouble by sending them food or providing pickup at one of the markets, free of charge. Food bags or boxes (starting around $15 for a household of one) contain a mix of fruits and vegetables, 90% of which come from Georgia farms in the summer. That percentage drops during later months, a necessary sacrifice to keep the co-op operating year-round, Folkes-Johnson said.

In addition to markets, from its East Point-based warehouse Eat Right Atlanta has continued its food delivery service — launched during the pandemic — with drop-offs up to 60 miles outside of Atlanta.

In the true spirit of cooperatives, Folkes-Johnson said the business plan changes from week to week. “It is really based on the needs of the people,” she said. “We were guided to do this. It was not something we thought of or planned.”

Eat Right Atlanta serves more than 500 families each week, but 1 in 4 families in metro Atlanta is food insecure, according to a 2017 baseline report from Food Well Alliance.

Experts have given mixed reviews to food co-ops in America throughout history, specifically noting the limited success due to insufficient capital, poor management or a lack of understanding of cooperative principles.

But each generation can improve on the past and create better food systems, tweaking and adjusting the model for co-ops while holding fast to the principles on which they were founded.

