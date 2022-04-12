One Drink a Day Can Increase the Risk of Cancer in Women.Research shows that the way women metabolize alcohol is different from their male counterpart.The effects of drinking have more serious ramifications on women’s health over men.During the pandemic, liquor stores increased sales to 41.9 billion dollars.A new study shows the consumption and misuse of alcohol is higher and on the rise in women.Over 100,000 cases of cancer a year are alcohol related.Alcohol links to cancer by...Metabolizing, generating reactive oxygen species and increasing blood levels of oxygen. .Cancers that can be caused by alcohol are: head and neck, liver, colorectal, esophageal and breast cancer. .Doctors recommend forgoing alcohol or limiting consumption to as little as possible.