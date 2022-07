Combined Shape Caption

Jacob Moran is a registered nurse from Michigan.He is also a singer, making it to the top 20 on "American Idol.".My whole family is musical; between instruments and voice, we do it all, Jacob Moran.The 28-year-old has been a nurse for four years, most recently at a rheumatology infusion clinic.I love nursing, but music is what I need to be doing, Jacob Moran