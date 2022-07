Combined Shape Caption

A nurse is facing nationwide backlash over a video she posted to TikTok.The clip shows Olivia Tyler pacing the hallway after her patient dies. .As Sia's "Unstoppable" plays, captions on the video read, "Lost a patient today" and “Shake (it) off, you have 5 more hours.”.TikTok and Twitter users were quick to condemn, mock and parody Tyler's post.Tyler has deleted her account