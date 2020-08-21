North Georgia city issues an invitation to bees

Ten other Georgia cities already have the certification: Atlanta, Canon, Decatur, Dunwoody, Hahira, Jefferson, Lookout Mountain, Norcross, Pine Lake and Rome.

Pollinators are vital to the entire planet. More than 85% of flowering plants depend on pollinators for pollination and reproduction. It has been said that bees pollinate one of every three bites of food we eat. (Georgia is home to more than 400 bee species.)

Pollinators, however, are in peril due to habitat loss, non-native plants, misuse of pesticides, climate change and diseases. Programs like Bee City USA can help turn those threats around.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Tuesday. Mercury is low in the east about an hour before sunrise. Venus is higher in the east and rises about three hours before dawn. Mars rises out of the east an hour before midnight. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east just before sunset; Jupiter will appear near the moon on Friday night (Aug. 28).