Nominate a youth baseball or softball coach for Braves Coach of the Week

Braves Coach of the Week recognizes the state's most respected youth baseball and softball coaches.

The importance of coaches in youth sports goes beyond the practice field. Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and they can instill a lifelong love of the game.

All summer long, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.

Now through June 13, we’re accepting nominations of great coaches throughout the state of Georgia. Whether you’re a player, a parent or just a fan of the game, let us know about those coaches who are making an impact.

Then, starting June 14, we’ll present the top 30 nominees for each sport in weekly groups of three — with separate polls for baseball and softball. Our readers will vote for the Braves Coach of the Week in each category. The winning coaches will each be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and an autographed Braves ball.

“The Atlanta Braves are focused on growing the game of baseball and softball by creating events and programs that introduce, teach, play, support and celebrate the game year-round,” the Braves said in a statement. “We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that!”

For complete rules, click here.

