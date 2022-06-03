Nominate a youth baseball or softball coach for Braves Coach of the Week

Then, starting June 14, we’ll present the top 30 nominees for each sport in weekly groups of three — with separate polls for baseball and softball. Our readers will vote for the Braves Coach of the Week in each category. The winning coaches will each be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and an autographed Braves ball.

“The Atlanta Braves are focused on growing the game of baseball and softball by creating events and programs that introduce, teach, play, support and celebrate the game year-round,” the Braves said in a statement. “We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that!”