Nicole Ari Parker makes choosing between the gym or your hair a lot easier with the ‘Gymwrap’.A 2013 study shed light on how 40 percent of Black women don’t exercise because of their hair.Parker shares the inspiration for the Gymwrap which she created in her kitchen. .She found herself in a dilemma she was convinced she wasn’t fighting alone.“My husband was like, ‘well, Babe, let’s go for a walk. Let’s go for a run on the beach.’ And I was consistently choosing my hair over my health. Then I thought, ‘there’s got to be a way to have both, right?” said Parker in an interview with Essence.The beauty of the Gymwrap is the EvapoTech that provides maximum sweat absorption.The Gymwrap is available at Walmart, Sally and soon REI.“Black women are dying more than any other group because we’re not active enough,” she said. “Ultimately, I want to make it easier to help us live longer, healthier lives.”