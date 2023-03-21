X

New Little Richard documentary explores life of legend

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
“Little Richard: I Am Everything” will play for one night only in several Atlanta theaters

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” first screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The film will be available for streaming on April 21, but for one night only — April 11 — it will screen in theaters.

Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning film producer Lisa Cortés is the director of the documentary, and considers the performer to be the true king of rock ‘n’ roll.

ExploreCedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson to host BBQ show on A&E

“What our film shows, though, is that Richard oftentimes had to proclaim that in what he felt was a void that didn’t recognize his contributions,” Cortés told Deadline.

The film will feature interviews with family members, musicians, and Black and queer scholars, and shows how Richard continually pushed the envelope to make space for himself and others during a time he wasn’t championed.

“What I love is that in the mid-1950s he was saying he was a king. He was claiming a space for him that was denied for most Black people. It’s a time of Emmett Till’s murder. And Little Richard shows up at the same time declaring himself in a world that can be oftentimes dangerous for non-normative people,” said Cortés.

Little Richard, born Richard Wane Penniman in Macon, Georgia, started his career traveling across Georgia with vaudeville and minstrel shows. While he was a musical trailblazer, his songs gained more recognition and appreciation by the masses after they were covered by Pat Boone, the Beatles and Elvis Presley.

ExploreTyra Banks leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after three seasons

Richard released rock ‘n’ roll music for decades, but he also ventured into Gospel and even recorded a children’s album, “Shake it All About.” In 1986 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 1990 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2003 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” will screen for one night only in select theaters on April 11. The Atlanta cinemas include:

  • Regal Atlantic Station
  • Movie Tavern Tucker
  • Regal Arbor Place
  • Movie Tavern Roswell
  • Regal McDonough
  • Regal Avalon

The documentary will be available digitally starting April 21, thought the platforms have not yet been revealed.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus16h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
16h ago

Credit: UPS

UPS CEO’s total compensation amounted to $19 million last year
4h ago

Credit: UPS

UPS CEO’s total compensation amounted to $19 million last year
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
1h ago
The Latest

Demi Moore shares touching moment from Bruce Willis’ birthday celebration
2h ago
Tyra Banks leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after three seasons
Ranked: Best BBQ in the South
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top