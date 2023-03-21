New Little Richard documentary explores life of legend

“What I love is that in the mid-1950s he was saying he was a king. He was claiming a space for him that was denied for most Black people. It’s a time of Emmett Till’s murder. And Little Richard shows up at the same time declaring himself in a world that can be oftentimes dangerous for non-normative people,” said Cortés.

Little Richard, born Richard Wane Penniman in Macon, Georgia, started his career traveling across Georgia with vaudeville and minstrel shows. While he was a musical trailblazer, his songs gained more recognition and appreciation by the masses after they were covered by Pat Boone, the Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Richard released rock ‘n’ roll music for decades, but he also ventured into Gospel and even recorded a children’s album, “Shake it All About.” In 1986 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 1990 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2003 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” will screen for one night only in select theaters on April 11. The Atlanta cinemas include:

Regal Atlantic Station

Movie Tavern Tucker

Regal Arbor Place

Movie Tavern Roswell

Regal McDonough

Regal Avalon

The documentary will be available digitally starting April 21, thought the platforms have not yet been revealed.