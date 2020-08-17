New list names the best roadside attraction in Georgia

With more people traveling by car this summer, a new list from USA Today looked at the best roadside attractions to visit in each state.
“With the popularity of road tripping and RV travel on the rise, we’ve decided to take a closer look at the American institution that is roadside attractions by highlighting one in each state,” according to the list.
Here in Georgia, there are plenty of roadside attractions to check out when traversing across the state, from folk art displays to a giant smiling peanut.
However, the new list named Doll’s Head Trail as the best spot.
“If you need to stretch your legs on your next road trip through Georgia, consider taking this rather strange hike just outside downtown Atlanta,” the list notes. “Doll’s Head Trail, located on the grounds of a former brick factory, gets its name from the collection of found art lining the path.”
Doll’s Head Trail, at 3445 Almand Road SE, is officially known as Constitution Lakes Park. Situated just off Moreland Avenue near East Atlanta and Gresham Park, it’s more commonly called “Doll’s Head Trail.” That’s because the grounds are dotted with found objects, including, as the name suggests, some doll heads.
The items come from pieces found in the park or carried in by the river. The project got its start in 2010 when Joel Slaton began visiting the park.
He started sprucing up the area and leaving behind some creations. Slaton and other volunteers maintain the site and enforce some of the ground rules: Art must be family friendly and free of jagged-edges.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC