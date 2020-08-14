New John Lewis mural painted in Little 5 Points

In the weeks since civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis died at age 80, tributes to the late lawmaker have emerged across metro Atlanta and well beyond.
As monuments to Lewis’ honor are in the works, a new mural of his likeness has popped up in Atlanta’s Little Five Points.
The mural on the side of Aisle 5, 1123 Euclid Ave. NE, is the work of Atlanta artist Jarrett Becke.
“Can’t thank the guys at @aisle5_atl enough for the wallspace for my painting of Rep. John R. Lewis, the conscience of Congress,” Becke wrote on Instagram. “This wasn’t for my own personal gain but the response has been wonderful. Thank you Atlanta.”
The mural depicts a young Lewis, along with his signature mantra: “Never be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
