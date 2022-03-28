New clothing line inspired by Spelman and Morehouse

Ralph Lauren has teamed with to develop a limited-edition collection culled from school photos dating back to the 1920s.The collection was conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the company.This marks the first time the brand has produced a campaign with an all-Black cast, including its photographer, creative directors, cinematographer and talent.The models were Morehouse and Spelman students, alumni and faculty members, and photos were taken on the campuses.The advertising campaign includes a 30-minute film, a yearbook and photographs.