Need photos with Santa? Pictures, sleigh rides in Marietta this week

If you haven’t snapped your annual photos with Santa yet, you’re in luck.
The Avenue East Cobb is hosting carriage rides and photos with jolly old St. Nicholas this Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Create joyful memories with a Carriage Sleigh Ride around The Avenue East Cobb this holiday season,” the event description read. “Continue the evening by taking a photo with Santa in his sleigh parked in front of our 18′ Christmas Tree between Lululemon and Sephora. Treat the family to dinner at our restaurants and enjoy holiday shopping. Warm up with the Hot Chocolate Bar provided by Smallcakes.”
It’s free to ride in the sleigh and it’s available on a first-come, first-served basis. One family can ride the carriage at a time and they should check in with the attendant before hopping on board.
There’s also no fee to take photos with Santa, which are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Be sure to have your phone or camera handy, as you’ll have to take use your own to snap your pictures.
While the event is outdoors, Centers for Disease Control guidelines are required to be carried out to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Guests must adhere to CDC guidelines during the event and maintain 6′ distance and wear a mask while in line,” the event description stated. “Guests will sanitize their hands before boarding carriage. There will be a sneeze guard between the driver and guests, and the driver will wear a mask.”
