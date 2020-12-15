Need photos with Santa? Pictures, sleigh rides in Marietta this week

The Avenue East Cobb is hosting carriage rides and photos with jolly old St. Nicholas this Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Create joyful memories with a Carriage Sleigh Ride around The Avenue East Cobb this holiday season,” the event description read. “Continue the evening by taking a photo with Santa in his sleigh parked in front of our 18′ Christmas Tree between Lululemon and Sephora. Treat the family to dinner at our restaurants and enjoy holiday shopping. Warm up with the Hot Chocolate Bar provided by Smallcakes.”