Here’s where you can do last-minute shopping on Christmas Day

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

The stores, which operate under the same owner, will be open at certain locations on Christmas Day. A spokesperson told CountryLiving.com that stores “typically operate [on] abbreviated hours.”

Starbucks

The coffeehouse company is open on Christmas Day, a spokesperson told Delish.

“Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the entire community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

Pharmacies

The Balance Small Business reported these hours for the following pharmacies.

CVS

Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day, excluding locations inside Target stores.

Rite Aid

Most Rite Aids are open 24/7, and that includes Christmas Day.

Walgreens

Typically, 24/7 Walgreens are open throughout the day on Christmas. Those with limited hours will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Convenience Stores

7-Eleven

A spokesperson told Parade.com that the convenience store is “happy to provide customers with convenient shopping 24 hours, 7 days a week.”

Circle K

Like other days of the year, most Circle Ks should be open 24/7, according to Taste of Home.

Speedway

Speedway locations are usually open 24/7. They are also open on holidays — including Christmas, HolidayShoppingHours.com reported.