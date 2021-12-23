Navy Federal Credit Union breaks records with Toys for Tots drive

Spreading extra joy this year, Navy Federal Credit Union has donated over $20,000 and 20,000 toys to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
The effort came, thanks in part, to local branches in metro Atlanta. Earlier this year, Navy Federal Credit Union opened a 12th branch in Fayetteville.
“Our employees and members in the Atlanta area helped us reach a RECORD YEAR in collecting donations towards our Marine Toys for Tots drive,” an email from the credit union said.
Navy Federal is the world’s largest credit union, serving over 11 million members. Every year for the past 25 years, Navy Federal Credit Union has hosted a toy collection drive in support of the Toys for Tots Foundation. Over 260 branch locations participated in the drive, collecting a record amount of donations.
“Our members get excited about this give-back effort and even ask us when the toy bins will be at our branches,” Capt. Keith Hoskins, Navy Federal executive vice president of branch operations said in a press release.
“Knowing that we helped bring smiles to thousands of kids’ faces this holiday season is why we do this drive every year.”
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Rudolph’s nose isn’t all that shines this holiday at Center for Puppetry Arts
SEE: Catch up with Atlanta native Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far
EAT: 3 ideas for culinary holiday gifts for friends, family and pets
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation provides gifts and hope to families across America during the holiday season. Donations are distributed by volunteers and Marines and the foundation has helped over 272 million children in their 74 years.
“With (Navy Federal Credit Union’s) generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Additionally, Navy Federal hosts their employee-driven Project Neighbors Program which fulfilled the wish lists of over 200 families.
About the Author