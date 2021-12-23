Navy Federal Credit Union breaks records with Toys for Tots drive

“Knowing that we helped bring smiles to thousands of kids’ faces this holiday season is why we do this drive every year.”

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation provides gifts and hope to families across America during the holiday season. Donations are distributed by volunteers and Marines and the foundation has helped over 272 million children in their 74 years.

“With (Navy Federal Credit Union’s) generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Additionally, Navy Federal hosts their employee-driven Project Neighbors Program which fulfilled the wish lists of over 200 families.