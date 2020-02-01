Our country’s national parks are amazing places to spend time. The beautiful landscapes and historical sites are awe inspiring as well as educational.

If you’re planning to visit one of the more than 400 parks in the United States, keep these dates in mind, because your entrance will be free.

On six days in 2024, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. Mark your calendar for: