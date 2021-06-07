Zac Brown Band readying release of new single, ‘Same Boat’

The Zac Brown Band is urging unity and positivity with their new single, “Same Boat.”
The song, which arrives on streaming platforms June 11, is the first with their new record label, Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music.
Written by frontman Brown, along with Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, the summery jam with a vague reggae vibe reminds listeners that, “we’re all in the same boat, fishing in the same hole… trying to fix the same broke hearts, wishing on the same stars.”
The Atlanta-based band recorded the song at its Southern Ground Nashville studio and marked the first time the octet reunited to record together following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Zac Brown Band’s upcoming “The Comeback” tour kicks off in August, but so far doesn’t include a hometown date.