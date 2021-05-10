Zac Brown Band announces 2021 tour - but no Atlanta date

The Zac Brown Band will return for “The Comeback Tour” later this summer, but the Atlanta-based band doesn’t have a local date on its itinerary.
The octet will launch the outing Aug. 5 in New Jersey and wrap Oct. 17 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Other nearby shows include Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 8), and Charlotte (Oct. 16).
Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale at noon May 11 for members of The Zamily Fan Club and at noon May 14 for the general public via zacbrownband.com Guests on the tour include Teddy Swims, Ashland Craft, Gabby Barrett, Adam Doleac and Devin Dawson.
“The Comeback Tour” follows the cancellation of the band’s 2020 spring run of shows dubbed “The Owl,” as well as the summer “Roar with the Lions” tour (which was slated to play Truist Park).
While Zac Brown Band stayed busy with virtual offerings, this “Comeback” will be their first round of touring in 14 months.
During the break from the road due to COVID-19, band members pursued other projects. John Driskell Hopkins released his long-brewing solo album; Coy Bowles unveiled a record of children’s music; and Daniel de los Reyes created a face shield company.
<u>ZAC BROWN BAND “THE COMEBACK TOUR” 2021 DATES:</u>
Thu Aug 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*
Fri Aug 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*
Sun Aug 08 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*
Thu Aug 19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^*
Fri Aug 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
Sat Aug 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*
Fri Aug 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
Sat Aug 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
Sun Aug 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
Thu Sep 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+
Fri Sep 03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+
Sun Sep 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center+
Fri Sep 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest^++ (On-sale 10am local time)
Fri Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^+
Sat Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^+
Thu Sep 30 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre+
Sun Oct 03 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center+
Fri Oct 08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place**
Sat Oct 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
Sun Oct 10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**
Fri Oct 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**
Sat Oct 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion**
Sun Oct 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena**
^ not a Live Nation date
* Special Guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft
** Special Guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft
+ Special Guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft
++ Special Guest Gabby Barrett
<u>ADDITIONAL 2021 FESTIVAL DATES:</u>
Fri July 23 – Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair (On-sale 10am local time)
Sat July 24 – Shakopee, MN – Twin Cities Summer Jam
Sun Aug 22 – Wildwood, NJ – Barefoot Country Music Fest
Wed Sep 08 – Brookings, SD – Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium