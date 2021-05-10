Zac Brown Band announces 2021 tour - but no Atlanta date

The octet will launch the outing Aug. 5 in New Jersey and wrap Oct. 17 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Other nearby shows include Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 8), and Charlotte (Oct. 16).

Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale at noon May 11 for members of The Zamily Fan Club and at noon May 14 for the general public via zacbrownband.com Guests on the tour include Teddy Swims, Ashland Craft, Gabby Barrett, Adam Doleac and Devin Dawson.