Willie Nelson-fronted Outlaw Music Festival heads to Atlanta in September

Willie Nelson and a merry brood of musicians will hit the road this summer for the Outlaw Music Festival.
The shows feature a rotating cast of artists and the Sept. 22 performance at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre will include Nelson, 88, and the “family,” as well as Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Kathleen Edwards. The event begins at 5:15 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 via outlawmusicfestival.com and livenation.com. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers takes place from 10 a.m. May 25 through 10 p.m. May 26 at citientertainment.com.
Since 2016, Nelson and Blackbird Presents developed the Outlaw Music Festival into a touring caravan with artists ranging from Robert Plant to Bob Dylan to Eric Church to Sheryl Crow. This year, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and Gov’t Mule are among the other musicians participating in the run, which starts Aug. 22 in Nelson’s home state of Texas.
INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES and LINEUPS:
Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021
Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Ryan Bingham
Yola
Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021
Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021
Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kathleen Edwards
Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021
San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Ida Mae
Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
Wheatland, CA – Toyota, Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae