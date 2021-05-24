ajc logo
Willie Nelson-fronted Outlaw Music Festival heads to Atlanta in September

In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles.
In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles.

Atlanta Music Scene | 42 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Willie Nelson and a merry brood of musicians will hit the road this summer for the Outlaw Music Festival.

The shows feature a rotating cast of artists and the Sept. 22 performance at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre will include Nelson, 88, and the “family,” as well as Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Kathleen Edwards. The event begins at 5:15 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 via outlawmusicfestival.com and livenation.com. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers takes place from 10 a.m. May 25 through 10 p.m. May 26 at citientertainment.com.

Since 2016, Nelson and Blackbird Presents developed the Outlaw Music Festival into a touring caravan with artists ranging from Robert Plant to Bob Dylan to Eric Church to Sheryl Crow. This year, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and Gov’t Mule are among the other musicians participating in the run, which starts Aug. 22 in Nelson’s home state of Texas.

INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES and LINEUPS:

Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Ryan Bingham

Yola

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kathleen Edwards

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Ida Mae

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Wheatland, CA – Toyota, Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

