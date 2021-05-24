Willie Nelson-fronted Outlaw Music Festival heads to Atlanta in September

The shows feature a rotating cast of artists and the Sept. 22 performance at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre will include Nelson, 88, and the “family,” as well as Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Kathleen Edwards. The event begins at 5:15 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 via outlawmusicfestival.com and livenation.com. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers takes place from 10 a.m. May 25 through 10 p.m. May 26 at citientertainment.com.