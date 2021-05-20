Blake Shelton, Ben Folds, My Morning Jacket among slate of new concerts announced for Atlanta

Any apprehension about a dearth of concerts this summer season was quashed this week with the announcement and/or confirmation of a barrage of shows.
As things currently stand, the Styx/Collective Soul date at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre June 18 is the first major event at a large Atlanta venue since the coronarvirus pandemic shut down the live music industry in March 2020.
As well, the Anthony Hamilton concert at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on July 3 is the first scheduled, confirmed show at the venue this year.
Here are some other newly revealed or confirmed upcoming concerts. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at ticketmaster.com (1-800-745-3000) unless otherwise noted.
The “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer. 5:30 p.m., July 27, Truist Park. $64.50-$659.50.
Kings of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” tour with Cold War Kids. 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).
“Spirit of the South” tour with Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and Jaimoe. 6 p.m., Aug. 21, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).
Jason Aldean’s “Back in the Saddle” tour with Hardy and Lainey Wilson. 7:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).
My Morning Jacket with Brittany Howard. 7 p.m., Sept. 3, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale noon May 21, mymorningjacket.com).
Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour with Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell. 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Infinite Energy Arena. (on sale 10 a.m. June 10 via infiniteenergycenter.com and 770-626-2464).
Daryl Hall and John Oates. 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. $29.50-$606.
Lady A’s “What A Song Can Do” tour with Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. 7 p.m., Oct. 2, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale 10 a.m. May 28).
Ben Folds’ “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Atlanta Symphony Hall (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).