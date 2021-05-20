Blake Shelton, Ben Folds, My Morning Jacket among slate of new concerts announced for Atlanta

Kings of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” tour with Cold War Kids. 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).

“Spirit of the South” tour with Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and Jaimoe. 6 p.m., Aug. 21, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).

Jason Aldean’s “Back in the Saddle” tour with Hardy and Lainey Wilson. 7:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).

My Morning Jacket with Brittany Howard. 7 p.m., Sept. 3, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale noon May 21, mymorningjacket.com).

Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour with Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell. 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Infinite Energy Arena. (on sale 10 a.m. June 10 via infiniteenergycenter.com and 770-626-2464).

Daryl Hall and John Oates. 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. $29.50-$606.

Lady A’s “What A Song Can Do” tour with Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. 7 p.m., Oct. 2, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale 10 a.m. May 28).

Ben Folds’ “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Atlanta Symphony Hall (on sale 10 a.m. May 21).

