Usher adds more dates to Las Vegas residency launching this summer

Usher will hang around Las Vegas a little bit longer this summer.
Six shows have been added to his self-named residency at The Colisseum at Caesars Palace – Aug. 4, 6-7, 11, 13-14.
The Atlanta R&B megastar will kick off his new show with a series of dates in July, before returning for a run in late December, including New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1. All concerts start at 9 p.m.
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 1 p.m. April 29 via ticketmaster.com. A Citi cardholder pre-sale runs from 1 p.m. April 24 through 1 a.m. April 29 (visit citientertainment.com for more details). Other pre-sales for Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will take place from 1 p.m. April 27 through 1 a.m. April 29.
Prices start at $59, and VIP meet and greet packages are available for each show. As well, $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Usher’s New Look foundation, which he established in 1999 to help underserved youth.