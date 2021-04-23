ajc logo
X

Usher adds more dates to Las Vegas residency launching this summer

\Usher performs at One Musicfest in 2019. The Atlanta singer kicks off a Las Vegas residency in summer 2021. RYON HORNE/RHORNE@AJC.COM
\Usher performs at One Musicfest in 2019. The Atlanta singer kicks off a Las Vegas residency in summer 2021. RYON HORNE/RHORNE@AJC.COM

Atlanta Music Scene | 7 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Usher will hang around Las Vegas a little bit longer this summer.

Six shows have been added to his self-named residency at The Colisseum at Caesars Palace – Aug. 4, 6-7, 11, 13-14.

The Atlanta R&B megastar will kick off his new show with a series of dates in July, before returning for a run in late December, including New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1. All concerts start at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 1 p.m. April 29 via ticketmaster.com. A Citi cardholder pre-sale runs from 1 p.m. April 24 through 1 a.m. April 29 (visit citientertainment.com for more details). Other pre-sales for Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will take place from 1 p.m. April 27 through 1 a.m. April 29.

Prices start at $59, and VIP meet and greet packages are available for each show. As well, $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Usher’s New Look foundation, which he established in 1999 to help underserved youth.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top