Usher will headline 2021 residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Usher will headline in Las Vegas in 2021.

Usher’s show is expected to spotlight music from his two-decade career, including new music such as the singles “Don’t Waste My Time” and “I Cry.” The singer-actor-dancer is still working on his ninth studio album, which he plans to release in late 2020.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” Usher said in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Shows in Las Vegas have remained dark since March, even as the city reopened casinos in June. Usher’s is the first new headliner residency announced since the coronavirus pandemic began.

John Katsilometes, the ace entertainment reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, spoke to Jason Gastwirth, Caesars Entertainment president of entertainment, who said there are no plans to modify the 4,300-capacity Colosseum or reduce seating for Usher’s shows, though the theater will adhere to the “new norms of safety directives.”

I think we’re looking at this show at being high energy and it’s why we’re confident it being pretty far out there that we’ll be in a good situation to be at full capacity,” Gastwirth told Katsilometes. “It’s going to be an incredibly immersive show.”

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.