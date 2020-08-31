The MTV VMAs might not have been ’live,’ but at least they were creative

Give MTV credit for creativity.
When the show’s original plan for this year’s Video Music Awards sank – it was going to be the first live awards gathering since the pandemic began, with the blessing of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, until said pandemic continued to rage – the network pivoted to what it was still calling a “live” production that would feature performances from around New York City.
On Sunday night, the annual mélange of meaningless trophies, pop culture memories and “Get off my lawn!”-styled commentary from anyone over 30, impressively weaved together pre-taped performances and acceptance speeches, all while keeping locations intentionally vague.
The opening performance from The Weeknd (who would also win video of the year, among other trophies) was a glittering spectacle from the Edge at Hudson Yards, an apropos setting for his hit, “Blinding Lights.” According to Page Six of the New York Post, it was filmed Thursday night.
As well, best quarantine performance winners CNCO shot their rendition of “Beso” last week among a small group of fans hanging out atop their vehicles; the song ended with a splash of fireworks on the Hudson River (which, apparently, didn’t earn much applause from neighbors).
But really, does it even matter anymore where and when these performances and acceptances speeches were filmed, especially this year, when normalcy is barely a concept?
K-Pop crossover sensations BTS displayed their precision dance moves and pop hooks of their first English-language single, “Dynamite,” in front of iconic New York images, including Times Square and the Brooklyn Bridge. But those backdrops were merely snazzy effects on a green screen from South Korea.
Their fans, assuredly, do not care that they weren’t actually in New York.
The most ubiquitous star of the night, Lady Gaga, was clearly relishing the fashion possibilities that accompany mask wearing, as she donned elaborate facial coverings that often looked like frillier mockups of “Star Wars” creatures and “Sound of Music”-meets-Cher costumes.
In addition to performing “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande (in Los Angeles), Lady G won three awards, as well as the inaugural Tricon Award, which led to the furious Googling of, “what is a tricon?” It was my biggest question of the night, along with, why are the Black-Eyed Peas on this show? And, Coldplay is considered a rock act?
Always the inspiration, Gaga promised that, “A Renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you.”
Host Keke Palmer didn’t have much to do amid these pre-taped bits because, with no audience to play off of and no impromptu shenanigans taking place on stage, hosting is a rather thankless gig (she did, however, perform a bit of “Snack”).
In a pre-taped segment to the pre-taped show, Palmer announced that the VMAs would be dedicated to the valiant Chadwick Boseman, whose shocking death Friday night is still reverberating in the entertainment sphere.
It was, perhaps, the most authentic moment of the night.
Here is the full list of nominees and winners:
Video of the Year
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
PUSH Best New Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat — Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi — Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch — Atlantic Records
Tate McRae — RCA Records
Yungblud – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
Song of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone: “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey: “You Should Be Sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
DaBaby: “Bop” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
Best R&B
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Alicia Keys: “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle: “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO: “Obession” – SM Entertainment
(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God” – Republic Records
Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone” – Epic Records
Red Velvet: “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” – Big Hit Entertainment
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin: “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita” – Epic Records
J Balvin: “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Evanescence: “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day: “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers: “Caution” – Island Records
Best Alternative
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low: “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
Best Music Video From Home
WINNER: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake: “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend: “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
WINNER: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records
Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers
WINNER: ALL
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson: “Imagine”
Dr. Nate Wood: “Lean On Me”
Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad: “Level Up”
Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell
Lori Marie Key: “Amazing Grace”
Best Direction
WINNER: Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish: “Xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomer Nogué
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and Mathematic
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab, Son Sung Deuk
CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Rosalía: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana