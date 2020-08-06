MTV ‘VMAs’ tap Keke Palmer to host live awards ceremony in Brooklyn

Keke Palmer has been tapped to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 8 p.m. Aug. 30.
The frequent Atlantan, who currently hosts “Singled Out” – based on the MTV series from the ’90s – on Quibi, is known not only for music (“Virgo Tendencies,” “Sticky”), but also film (“Hustlers,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”) and TV (“Star,” “Scream Queens”).
Credit: Chance Davis
Palmer will steer coverage that will emanate partially from the Brooklyn arena (with either a limited audience or none at all) and feature performances from each of New York’s five boroughs.
Live appearances are set from Doja Cat, J Balvin and BTS, who will make their VMA performance debut with the first live rendition of “Dynamite,” their English-only single arriving Aug. 21. Other performers will be announced soon.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with nine each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nods.
Through Aug. 23, fans can vote in 15 categories, including video of the year and best quarantine performance by visiting vma.mtv.com. Voting for best new artist will remain active into the show on Aug. 30.