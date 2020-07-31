The Go-Go’s release first new song in nearly 20 years ahead of Showtime documentary

The band’s “Club Zero” – a sharp blast of power pop and invigorating lyrics – has arrived (find it here) and at 9 p.m. July 31, their self-titled documentary will debut on Showtime. The film, directed by Alison Ellwood (“Laurel Canyon,” “History of the Eagles”) traces the rise of the The Go-Go’s from L.A. punk darlings in the ’70s to a mega-successful MTV presence in the ’80s.

During an interview this spring for the “Laurel Canyon” series on Epix, Ellwood noted that she wound up working on both projects simultaneously.