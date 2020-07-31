X

The Go-Go’s release first new song in nearly 20 years ahead of Showtime documentary

The Go-Go's have a new song, "Club Zero," their first in nearly 20 years, to accompany a Showtime documentary about their storied career.
The Go-Go's have a new song, "Club Zero," their first in nearly 20 years, to accompany a Showtime documentary about their storied career.

Credit: Vicki Berndt

Credit: Vicki Berndt

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s a weekend of The Go-Go’s, as the iconic female rockers release their first new recording in nearly 20 years and launch their documentary on Showtime.

The band’s “Club Zero” – a sharp blast of power pop and invigorating lyrics – has arrived (find it here) and at 9 p.m. July 31, their self-titled documentary will debut on Showtime. The film, directed by Alison Ellwood (“Laurel Canyon,” “History of the Eagles”) traces the rise of the The Go-Go’s from L.A. punk darlings in the ’70s to a mega-successful MTV presence in the ’80s.

During an interview this spring for the “Laurel Canyon” series on Epix, Ellwood noted that she wound up working on both projects simultaneously.

“One was supposed to finish before the other started, but it didn’t happen like that!” she said.

Part of “The Go-Go’s” follows the group as they write “Club Zero” in preparation for a performance at one of their early stomping grounds, The Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

Check out a trailer for the documentary.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.