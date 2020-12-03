Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pearl Jam and Georgia musicians promote voting in Georgia Senate runoff election

The group has released a pulsing reinterpretation of “Georgia on My Mind” (forever associated with Georgia native Ray Charles) with lyrics that touch on systemic racism, voter suppression and the importance of the Black vote while also name checking Stacey Abrams and deceased U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The accompany video is a collection of news footage from the past 60 years of political history, including current scenes of ballot counting and political rallies.

“I refuse to be inactive in this moment or any other moment like this,” Cotton said. “To be able to use my voice to educate and make others aware of what’s at stake seems natural and the right thing to do.”

