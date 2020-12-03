Celebrity fundraisers for Georgia Senate races to feature Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Pollak

Celebrities are holding multiple virtual events in the next few days to raise money to help Democrats win the two Senate run-off races that could tip the balance of power there come Jan. 5, 2021.
Here are three of them:
Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert
Actress Kerry Washington and Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams will host the Rock the Runoff concert Thursday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. Performers include many from Georgia such as Earthgang, Monica, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, the Indigo Girls and Michael Stipe of R.E.M. Others who are expected to perform: Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Common and John Legend. Tickets range from $5 to $25,000 and money is raised for Fair Fight’s effort to ensure that Georgians can cast their ballot and have the resources they need to vote.
“Georgia is on everyone’s mind because the future of our country, and the issues we care about are on the line in the Jan. 5, Senate runoffs,” Legend said in a statement to Billboard. “We must do all we can to strengthen and support the Georgia-based organizations doing the work of educating and mobilizing voters. Abrams and Fair Fight have long been leaders in that effort, and I am glad to do my part.”
All in for Georgia - Flip the Senate Fundraiser/ Poker Tournament
A virtual poker tournament using play money is happening on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 for standard admission and $125 for VIP admission.
The monies raised will go to the Raphael Warnock campaign, The New Georgia Project and Fair Fight via ActBlue.
Celebrities who are playing include actor and comic Kevin Pollak, Emmy-winning stand-up comic and actor Louie Anderson and professional poker players Daniel Negreanu, Greg Raymer and Jamie Gold.
The organizers include Dan Rosenfelt, who runs Third Rail Studios in Doraville, and digital music executive Ted Cohen.
More details at allinforga.com.
Black & Brown Girls United to Make Georgia Blue
A group called Black & Brown Girls United to Make George Blue is holding a virtual fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. hosted by actors Star Jones and Eva Longoria.
Rep. Lucy McBath will join others such as Vanessa Bell Calloway, Rosario Dawson, Ana Navarro, Holly Robinson Peete and Kerry Washington. Tickets range from $10 to $1,000.