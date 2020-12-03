Celebrity fundraisers for Georgia Senate races to feature Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Pollak

“Georgia is on everyone’s mind because the future of our country, and the issues we care about are on the line in the Jan. 5, Senate runoffs,” Legend said in a statement to Billboard. “We must do all we can to strengthen and support the Georgia-based organizations doing the work of educating and mobilizing voters. Abrams and Fair Fight have long been leaders in that effort, and I am glad to do my part.”

All in for Georgia - Flip the Senate Fundraiser/ Poker Tournament

A virtual poker tournament using play money is happening on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 for standard admission and $125 for VIP admission.