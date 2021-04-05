Jason Aldean to play live shows at Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean will return to the stage for a couple of live shows at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, this spring.
The Macon native will perform for an audience for the first time in more than a year on May 14-15, as a limited number of fans will be allowed.
Tickets will be sold in groups of socially distanced four-person pods, with tickets starting at $99 per pod. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. EST April 9 via jasonaldean.com and bonnaroofarm.com ($1 from each ticket will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund). Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed inside individual seating areas.
Aldean will also appear on “American Idol” on April 5 to mentor and perform with two of the Top 24 contestants. The show airs on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.