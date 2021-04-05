X

Jason Aldean to play live shows at Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean will play a pair of concerts at Bonnaroo Farm outside of Nashville in May. Photo: Joseph Llanes
Jason Aldean will play a pair of concerts at Bonnaroo Farm outside of Nashville in May. Photo: Joseph Llanes

Credit: Joseph Llanes

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Macon native will also appear on ‘American Idol.’

Jason Aldean will return to the stage for a couple of live shows at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, this spring.

The Macon native will perform for an audience for the first time in more than a year on May 14-15, as a limited number of fans will be allowed.

Tickets will be sold in groups of socially distanced four-person pods, with tickets starting at $99 per pod. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. EST April 9 via jasonaldean.com and bonnaroofarm.com ($1 from each ticket will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund). Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed inside individual seating areas.

Aldean will also appear on “American Idol” on April 5 to mentor and perform with two of the Top 24 contestants. The show airs on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

About the Author

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

