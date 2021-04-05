Jason Aldean to play live shows at Bonnaroo Farm

The Macon native will perform for an audience for the first time in more than a year on May 14-15, as a limited number of fans will be allowed.

Tickets will be sold in groups of socially distanced four-person pods, with tickets starting at $99 per pod. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. EST April 9 via jasonaldean.com and bonnaroofarm.com ($1 from each ticket will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund). Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed inside individual seating areas.