X

Bonnaroo returns this fall with lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and many more

Foo Fighters will headline Bonnaroo 2021.
Foo Fighters will headline Bonnaroo 2021.

Credit: Danny Clinch

Credit: Danny Clinch

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bonnaroo is back.

The annual music and arts festival in Manchester, Tennessee, announced a fall return with a mega-lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey and dozens of other artists. Atlanta-reared artists are also plentiful, with Run the Jewels, Janelle Monae, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Larkin Poe and ATLiens dotting the lineup.

While Bonnaroo – canceled last year because of COVID-19 – typically takes place in June, the festival moved its 20th anniversary edition to Sept. 2-5 at Bonnaroo Farm, about 60 miles southeast of Nashville and 190 miles from Atlanta.

Tickets for the fest are on sale now via Bonnaroo.com/tickets. Prices start at $35 for tickets and $60 for car camping passes (per car). Four-day general admission and VIP options, as well as camping packages, are also available.

Bonnaroo 2021 lineup.
Bonnaroo 2021 lineup.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.