Bonnaroo returns this fall with lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and many more

The annual music and arts festival in Manchester, Tennessee, announced a fall return with a mega-lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey and dozens of other artists. Atlanta-reared artists are also plentiful, with Run the Jewels, Janelle Monae, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Larkin Poe and ATLiens dotting the lineup.

While Bonnaroo – canceled last year because of COVID-19 – typically takes place in June, the festival moved its 20th anniversary edition to Sept. 2-5 at Bonnaroo Farm, about 60 miles southeast of Nashville and 190 miles from Atlanta.