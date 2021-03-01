Fox Theatre announces new health and safety preparations, contactless experience

When the Fox Theatre reopens later this year, it will do so with the accreditation of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR, a standard that recognizes the implementation of stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.
To achieve the accreditation, the Fox had to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, including operating procedures, personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.
The program also verifies that the Fox implements the best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
The venue has also improved the facility’s air quality and will install an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation system for its heating and air ventilation system.
Closed since March 2020, the Fox Theatre hasn’t announced a reopening date as protocols regarding COVID-19 remain fluid. But when guests are allowed to return, they can expect a largely contactless experience.
Among the operational changes:
- Digital tickets will replace paper tickets and print-at-home delivery options.
- Mobile entry will take place with self-scanning pedestals.
- Contactless payment options, such as guest-facing credit card terminals, will be installed.
- Plexiglas partitions for all food and beverage service locations.
- Touchless hand sanitizers throughout the theatre.
- Mobile pick-up on select food and beverages through the Fox mobile app.