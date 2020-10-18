Concert review: Blackberry Smoke scorches at second ‘Live From the Drive-In’ show in Alpharetta

Explore Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke is keeping the rock rolling

Frontman/guitarist Charlie Starr, scarf tucked under his flowing beard, spun around the stage with fingers nimbly sliding along the fretboard, his voice a mix of restrained power and a cocktail of grit and grime.

The five piece band – guitarist Paul Jackson, bassist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner and keyboardist Brandon Still – was supplemented by guitarist Benji Shanks (also of the Kristian/Brandon Bush project Dark Water) and percussionist Preston Holcomb. In between the hoist-your-beer anthem “Good One Coming On” and “Lord Strike Me Dead,” Blackberry Smoke was joined by The Black Bettys (Atlanta’s Sherie and Sherita Murphy), who added bold background vocals to numerous songs throughout the night.

While the essence of Blackberry Smoke is rooted in Southern rock, the band’s music sometimes wanders – in a good way – into prog rock, evidenced on the hearty rocker “Waiting for the Thunder,” as well as funk, which they did on “Believe You Me,” with its groovy ’70s-era shag carpet vibe and mesmerizing guitar hook.

“Alpharetta is a funky part of town. You’ve got a Starbucks right across the street from a Starbucks. Nothing funkier than that,” Starr joked.

As the show continued past its mid-point, Starr became chattier with the crowd.

Credit: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Following “Pretty Little Lie” and its pretty, polished melody, Starr asked for an early update on the Georgia/Alabama game (good thing the show was over before the game ended).

The band also unfurled a top-notch cover of “Drop Dead Legs,” one of Van Halen’s more obscure tracks from “1984,” and a few verses of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” in a nod to Tom Petty.

“Thank you, Eddie Van Halen,” Starr said following the tribute, which segued into Blackberry Smoke’s “Sleeping Dogs.”

In a set that also included the late-night head-nodder “Lesson in a Bottle” and a cover of Little Richard’s “Southern Child,” Blackberry Smoke proved its bona fides as the heirs to Southern rock royalty in a state that knows something about producing legends.

