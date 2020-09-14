Blackberry Smoke will livestream a trio of concerts from venues in Atlanta and Nashville as part of ‘Pandemic Jam’

As part of their “Pandemic Jam” series, Blackberry Smoke will perform a trio of streaming concerts live from venues in Atlanta and Nashville.
The first performance from the band will come from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sept. 23, followed by Atlanta’s West End Sound (with the Black Bettys) on Oct. 30 and the Tabernacle on Nov. 28, with the latter serving as their eighth annual “Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming” concert.
All shows take place at 8 p.m. ET and will be available via mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from $25 for the livestream to $100 for the concert plus a merchandise and virtual meet and greet package. A bundled pass for all three concerts starts at $65. Check out details here.
While Blackberry Smoke’s “Spirit of the South” tour has been rescheduled for 2021, its Atlanta date - which had been moved to November at the Fox Theatre - has been canceled.
The band is, however, performing Oct. 17 in the parking lot of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta as part of Live Nation’s “Live from the Drive-In” series. Click here for more info.