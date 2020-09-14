Blackberry Smoke will livestream a trio of concerts from venues in Atlanta and Nashville as part of ‘Pandemic Jam’

The first performance from the band will come from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sept. 23, followed by Atlanta’s West End Sound (with the Black Bettys) on Oct. 30 and the Tabernacle on Nov. 28, with the latter serving as their eighth annual “Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming” concert.

All shows take place at 8 p.m. ET and will be available via mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from $25 for the livestream to $100 for the concert plus a merchandise and virtual meet and greet package. A bundled pass for all three concerts starts at $65. Check out details here.