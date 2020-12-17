X

Common to meet with local kids, family of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick

Rapper, actor and writer Common speaks before the Souls to the Polls caravan at The Purple Church, one of many events in Miami prior to the elections, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rapper, author and longtime activist Common will visit the Boys & Girls Club’s Elizabeth Correll Teen Center in Brunswick on Friday to meet with local families and donate Adidas tennis shoes to promote an active lifestyle.

Common, who released the EP “A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1” in October, will also talk about civic engagement as it pertains to the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections and meet privately with the family of Ahmaud Arbery.

In October, Common appeared at a campaign event for Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Jonesboro.

The Chicago-born artist, who won an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory,” with John Legend (as well as a 2016 Grammy, his third), has long been an activist against mass incarceration and also promoted voting efforts for the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Common will appear at the teen center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

