CeeLo Green will host pre-Valentine’s Day concert online from Atlanta

Goodie Mob's CeeLo Green joined the rest of the group and Big Boi at the "Big Night Out" concert event at Centennial Olympic Park in October 2021.
Goodie Mob's CeeLo Green joined the rest of the group and Big Boi at the "Big Night Out" concert event at Centennial Olympic Park in October 2021.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CeeLo Green will serenade fans with a pre-Valentine’s Day concert from his Atlanta home.

At 9 p.m. Feb. 13, Green will broadcast an intimate livestream dubbed “In the Spirit of Love.” He’s expected to perform hits including “Crazy” and “Forget You,” as well as some of his favorite cover songs.

Tickets start at $10 (packages that include a virtual after-party and other swag range from $49.99-$250) and can be purchased at sessionslive.com.

Green is continuing to stay busy after a 2020 that brought the release of a new solo album, “CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway,” produced by Dan Auerbach, and a return with Goodie Mob and “Survival Kit.”

