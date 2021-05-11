Music Notes: summer breeds a return to concerts

Marc Anthony will hit the road in 2021. Credit: Courtesy Magnus Media Credit: Courtesy Magnus Media

State Farm Arena (statefarmarena.com): Marc Anthony (Sept. 5); Maluma (Oct. 7); Tame Impala (Oct. 15); Kane Brown with Jordan Davis and Restless Road (Oct. 24); Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin with Sebastián Yatra (Oct. 29); Dan + Shay (Nov. 5).

Infinite Energy Arena (infiniteenergycenter.com): Banda MS (May 21 and June 12); James Taylor and Jackson Browne (Aug. 17); Pepe Aguilar (Oct. 8); MercyMe (Oct. 10); Evanescence and Halestorm (Dec. 2).

Fox Theatre (foxtheatre.org): Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Towns (Oct. 1); All-Star Legends of Hip-Hop with Juvenile, Too Short, 8Ball & MJG, Trina, Trick Daddy and more (Oct. 9); Boz Scaggs (Oct. 24); Sarah Brightman (Dec. 13); Widespread Panic (Dec. 28-31). The venue is planning a reduced-capacity concert in late July to prepare for the Broadway in Atlanta series opener of “Hamilton,” Aug. 24-Sept. 26.

Styx's April concert with the Atlanta Symphony has been moved to June.

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (livenation.com): Styx and Collective Soul (June 18); Dave Matthews Band (July 27); Chris Stapleton (Aug. 27, on sale June 11); Phish (July 31-Aug. 1); New Country 101FiveFest with Brantley Gilbert, Lanco, Colt Ford and Lily Rose (Oct. 15); Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects (Oct. 30).

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (livenation.com): Chris Stapleton (Aug. 28, on sale June 11).

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (livenation.com): Wilco and Sleater-Kinney (Aug. 14); Yacht Rock Revival (Aug. 28); Deftones with Gojira (Sept. 4).

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (cobbenergycentre.com): Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence (Oct. 21); An Evening of Love with Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson and Tony Terry (Nov. 19).

Tabernacle (tabernacleatl.com): Rise Against (Aug. 6); Benny the Butcher (Oct. 7); Alec Benjamin (Oct. 11); Ministry with Helmet (Oct. 19); Neck Deep (Nov. 5); Crowder (Nov. 8); Coin (Dec. 3); Milky Chance (Dec. 6).

Drivin N Cryin frontman Kevn Kinney performs at the Fox Theatre Institute benefit concert on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Coca-Cola Roxy (cocacolaroxy.com): Muscadine Bloodline (May 28-29); Scarypoolparty (June 11); Drivin N Cryin (June 19); Papadosio (June 19 and June 25-26); Louis the Child (Aug. 10); Primus (Aug. 31); Cody Johnson (Sept. 2); Glass Animals (Sept. 8); Rebelution (Sept. 15); Midland (Dec. 11).

Buckhead Theatre (thebuckheadtheatreatl.com): Palaye Royale (July 22); Zoe (Sept. 4); The Steeldrivers (Oct. 2); David Bisbal (Oct. 3); Purity Ring (Nov. 20).

Masquerade (masqueradeatlanta.com): Between the Buried and Me (Aug. 3); Apocalyptica (Aug. 16); Sergio Michel (Sept. 4); Conway the Machine (Sept. 8); The Ocean Blue (Sept. 17); Los Amigos Invisibles (Oct. 15); Middle Kids (Oct. 21); Dinosaur Jr. (Nov. 13); Tech N9ne (Nov. 24); Silverstein (Dec. 3).

Atlanta Symphony Hall (aso.org): One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works (Aug. 22); Alan Parsons Live Project (Sept. 12); Amos Lee with the ASO (Sept. 24); The Monkees with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz (Oct. 8); Chris Botti with the ASO (Nov. 5); David Foster (Dec. 19).

Sheila E. performs during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

City Winery Atlanta (citywinery.com). Socially distanced seating, proof of vaccination required. Jade Bird with Savannah Conley (May 17); OK Cello (May 20); Cedric Burnside (May 21); Vivian Green (May 26-27); Anthony David (June 11-12); Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers (June 18); Chante Moore (June 29-July 1); Sheila E. and the E-Train (July 9-10).

Center Stage (centerstage-atlanta.com): Shamarr Allen (July 10, Vinyl); Leonid & Friends (July 22); Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro (July 23); Nacho (Sept. 21-22); Hoodoo Gurus (Sept. 24); Zucchero (Oct. 21).

Terminal West (terminalwestatl.com): Minnesota with VCTRE (Aug. 28); Lucy Dacus (Sept. 14); Faye Webster (Sept. 30); Dan Deacon (Oct. 9); Tops (Oct. 25); Beach Bunny (Nov. 16).

Variety Playhouse (variety-playhouse.com): The Mountain Goats (Aug. 7); The Lone Bellow (Aug. 14); Julien Baker (Sept. 4); Soccer Mommy with Squirrel Flower (Sept. 15); Meshell Ndegeocello (Sept. 21); the Mavericks (Nov. 5); The Lemonheads (Nov. 7).

Smith’s Olde Bar (smithsoldebar.com): Breaux with Rough Dreams, World Problems (May 21); Caiola (June 10); David Ryan Harris (June 11-12); Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison (June 17); Tammy Hurt’s Sonic Rebel (June 24); Brandy Clark (Nov. 16, on sale TBA); Augustana (Nov. 19, on sale TBA).

Eddie’s Attic (eddiesattic.com): Limited seating. Pony Bradshaw (May 28); Michelle Malone (May 29); Joe Alterman (June 18); Kristy Lee (June 19); The Southern Gothic (June 25); Mary Gauthier (July 9); Kim Richey Aug. 5); John Berry (Sept. 17).

Red Clay Music Foundry (eddieowenpresents.com): Shawn Mullins (May 16, May 23, May 30); Shannon McNally (June 4); Paul Thorn (June 24).

The Earl (badearl.com): Worn-Tin and Small Reactions (July 30); Bully (Aug. 21-22).