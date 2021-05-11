Music Notes: summer breeds a return to concerts

People used to ask me what I thought about certain artists in concert. (“Are they really worth a $200 ticket?”) But for the past few months, the only questions I’ve routinely fielded surround the status of myriad tours.
Short answer — yes, there will be many. Not the glut that we’ll see in 2022, which is already projected to out-schedule bookings from our pre-pandemic lives in 2019 — at least according to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.
But if you’re yearning to return to experiencing live music — and if you think you’re antsy, consider the enthusiasm level of the artists and venue management — the Atlanta calendar is reasonably promising.
Many tours are still in shuffle mode, so I’ve only included concerts that have been confirmed by the artist or promoter. As one concert industry insider quipped, a show verified at noon could have a new date by dinner time, so dig into that patience we’ve acquired during the pandemic and understand that things can — and likely will — change.
All venues are selling tickets at full capacity and with no proof of vaccinations required unless otherwise noted. Mask policies are also fluid, so check the venue website for updated information about COVID-19 protocols.
State Farm Arena (statefarmarena.com): Marc Anthony (Sept. 5); Maluma (Oct. 7); Tame Impala (Oct. 15); Kane Brown with Jordan Davis and Restless Road (Oct. 24); Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin with Sebastián Yatra (Oct. 29); Dan + Shay (Nov. 5).
Infinite Energy Arena (infiniteenergycenter.com): Banda MS (May 21 and June 12); James Taylor and Jackson Browne (Aug. 17); Pepe Aguilar (Oct. 8); MercyMe (Oct. 10); Evanescence and Halestorm (Dec. 2).
Fox Theatre (foxtheatre.org): Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Towns (Oct. 1); All-Star Legends of Hip-Hop with Juvenile, Too Short, 8Ball & MJG, Trina, Trick Daddy and more (Oct. 9); Boz Scaggs (Oct. 24); Sarah Brightman (Dec. 13); Widespread Panic (Dec. 28-31). The venue is planning a reduced-capacity concert in late July to prepare for the Broadway in Atlanta series opener of “Hamilton,” Aug. 24-Sept. 26.
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (livenation.com): Styx and Collective Soul (June 18); Dave Matthews Band (July 27); Chris Stapleton (Aug. 27, on sale June 11); Phish (July 31-Aug. 1); New Country 101FiveFest with Brantley Gilbert, Lanco, Colt Ford and Lily Rose (Oct. 15); Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects (Oct. 30).
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (livenation.com): Chris Stapleton (Aug. 28, on sale June 11).
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (livenation.com): Wilco and Sleater-Kinney (Aug. 14); Yacht Rock Revival (Aug. 28); Deftones with Gojira (Sept. 4).
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (cobbenergycentre.com): Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence (Oct. 21); An Evening of Love with Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson and Tony Terry (Nov. 19).
Tabernacle (tabernacleatl.com): Rise Against (Aug. 6); Benny the Butcher (Oct. 7); Alec Benjamin (Oct. 11); Ministry with Helmet (Oct. 19); Neck Deep (Nov. 5); Crowder (Nov. 8); Coin (Dec. 3); Milky Chance (Dec. 6).
Coca-Cola Roxy (cocacolaroxy.com): Muscadine Bloodline (May 28-29); Scarypoolparty (June 11); Drivin N Cryin (June 19); Papadosio (June 19 and June 25-26); Louis the Child (Aug. 10); Primus (Aug. 31); Cody Johnson (Sept. 2); Glass Animals (Sept. 8); Rebelution (Sept. 15); Midland (Dec. 11).
Buckhead Theatre (thebuckheadtheatreatl.com): Palaye Royale (July 22); Zoe (Sept. 4); The Steeldrivers (Oct. 2); David Bisbal (Oct. 3); Purity Ring (Nov. 20).
Masquerade (masqueradeatlanta.com): Between the Buried and Me (Aug. 3); Apocalyptica (Aug. 16); Sergio Michel (Sept. 4); Conway the Machine (Sept. 8); The Ocean Blue (Sept. 17); Los Amigos Invisibles (Oct. 15); Middle Kids (Oct. 21); Dinosaur Jr. (Nov. 13); Tech N9ne (Nov. 24); Silverstein (Dec. 3).
Atlanta Symphony Hall (aso.org): One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works (Aug. 22); Alan Parsons Live Project (Sept. 12); Amos Lee with the ASO (Sept. 24); The Monkees with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz (Oct. 8); Chris Botti with the ASO (Nov. 5); David Foster (Dec. 19).
City Winery Atlanta (citywinery.com). Socially distanced seating, proof of vaccination required. Jade Bird with Savannah Conley (May 17); OK Cello (May 20); Cedric Burnside (May 21); Vivian Green (May 26-27); Anthony David (June 11-12); Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers (June 18); Chante Moore (June 29-July 1); Sheila E. and the E-Train (July 9-10).
Center Stage (centerstage-atlanta.com): Shamarr Allen (July 10, Vinyl); Leonid & Friends (July 22); Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro (July 23); Nacho (Sept. 21-22); Hoodoo Gurus (Sept. 24); Zucchero (Oct. 21).
Terminal West (terminalwestatl.com): Minnesota with VCTRE (Aug. 28); Lucy Dacus (Sept. 14); Faye Webster (Sept. 30); Dan Deacon (Oct. 9); Tops (Oct. 25); Beach Bunny (Nov. 16).
Variety Playhouse (variety-playhouse.com): The Mountain Goats (Aug. 7); The Lone Bellow (Aug. 14); Julien Baker (Sept. 4); Soccer Mommy with Squirrel Flower (Sept. 15); Meshell Ndegeocello (Sept. 21); the Mavericks (Nov. 5); The Lemonheads (Nov. 7).
Smith’s Olde Bar (smithsoldebar.com): Breaux with Rough Dreams, World Problems (May 21); Caiola (June 10); David Ryan Harris (June 11-12); Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison (June 17); Tammy Hurt’s Sonic Rebel (June 24); Brandy Clark (Nov. 16, on sale TBA); Augustana (Nov. 19, on sale TBA).
Eddie’s Attic (eddiesattic.com): Limited seating. Pony Bradshaw (May 28); Michelle Malone (May 29); Joe Alterman (June 18); Kristy Lee (June 19); The Southern Gothic (June 25); Mary Gauthier (July 9); Kim Richey Aug. 5); John Berry (Sept. 17).
Red Clay Music Foundry (eddieowenpresents.com): Shawn Mullins (May 16, May 23, May 30); Shannon McNally (June 4); Paul Thorn (June 24).
The Earl (badearl.com): Worn-Tin and Small Reactions (July 30); Bully (Aug. 21-22).