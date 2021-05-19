Alan Jackson benefit concert in Newnan will also feature Chris Young, Caylee Hammack and others

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Coweta Community Foundation, which is handling charitable efforts to help Newnan residents whose lives were disrupted by the massive March 26 storm. At least 70 homes were destroyed and more than 1,700 structures in the small town were impacted. Donations can also be made on the foundation’s web site.

“After the tornadoes came through Newnan I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help my hometown. I started working on an idea to do some kind of benefit in Nashville to help those affected in Newnan, but then heard from a group of leaders in Newnan,” Jackson said. “I’m glad we came up with a way to bring this show to my hometown…and I’m happy to be helping the people who need it most.”