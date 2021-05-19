Alan Jackson benefit concert in Newnan will also feature Chris Young, Caylee Hammack and others

Alan Jackson’s upcoming show to benefit his hometown of Newnan just got a bit bigger.
The country superstar has added Chris Young, Caylee Hammack, Adam Wright and Brian Wright to the lineup (the latter two, like Jackson, are Newnan natives).
“Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit featuring Alan Jackson” will take place at 5 p.m. June 26 at Newnan’s Coweta County Fairgrounds (275 Pine Road). Tickets, which start at $49.99, are on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 via alanjacksonbenefit.com (a fan club pre-sale is available now).
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Coweta Community Foundation, which is handling charitable efforts to help Newnan residents whose lives were disrupted by the massive March 26 storm. At least 70 homes were destroyed and more than 1,700 structures in the small town were impacted. Donations can also be made on the foundation’s web site.
“After the tornadoes came through Newnan I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help my hometown. I started working on an idea to do some kind of benefit in Nashville to help those affected in Newnan, but then heard from a group of leaders in Newnan,” Jackson said. “I’m glad we came up with a way to bring this show to my hometown…and I’m happy to be helping the people who need it most.”