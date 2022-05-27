Movie about Jack’s conversion hits home

Jack soon discovered this “Spirit” was showing an “alarming tendency to become personal.” In fact, he “could feel the steady, unrelenting approach of Him whom I so earnestly desired not to meet.” The movie shows Jack in 1929, alone in his room, trying to resist this personal God, but finally surrendering and praying to him.

We also witness a heated discussion about Christ between Jack, J.R.R. Tolkien and another friend. Over glasses of ale, Jack admitted Christ was a great moral teacher, but rejected his claim to be God. Both Jack’s friends, however, said that if Jesus’ claims weren’t true, we shouldn’t call him moral. After all, Christ said he had always existed, could forgive sins and would come again to judge the world. If he wasn’t being truthful, why call him moral?

The final step came on a sunny day in 1931, when Jack, 33, was being driven to the zoo by his brother in the sidecar of a motorcycle. When he set out, Jack didn’t believe Jesus Christ was the son of God, but when he reached the zoo, he did. “It was like a man who after a long sleep has become aware he is now awake.”

The movie, like C.S. Lewis’ life, moves logically along, with the exception of his surprising discovery of the MacDonald book. I can relate to this moment, since picking up Lewis’ book about Christianity that day long ago was a life changer for me. I believe many events in our lives that seem arbitrary are best explained by the presence of grace.

