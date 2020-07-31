More than 900 sick, 1 dead from salmonella linked to chicks, ducklings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with health officials in 48 states to investigate 15 multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections this year linked to backyard poultry, such as chicks and ducklings.

Since the June 24 update, 473 ill people were added to this investigation, the CDC wrote. As of July 28, there are 938 people infected with one of the outbreak strains. Of those, 151 have been hospitalized, with one death reported. That person lived in Oklahoma.