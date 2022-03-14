Mindfulness Games to Help Your Child Calm Down.Benefits of mindfulness include control of emotions, increase focus, and body awareness.Some schools are opting to teach mindfulness as apart of their lesson plans.There are a few activities that will help children keep calm, focus and deal with those random spirts of energy.Blowing bubbles is a great way for children to practice deep breathing exercises-which can calm anxiety and stress.Trying meditation and yoga with an adult is like full body Simon Says which will help them regain focus.Shake it off! This full body exercise allows them to be silly while getting out all the jitters and energy.These techniques and others will help children understand that their emotions are valid and that they are in control