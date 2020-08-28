Migration means fat times for birds

Birds fuel their long, arduous journeys with body fat. In addition to having twice the energy of carbohydrates and protein, fat is lighter and less bulky. In preparation for migration, birds build fat reserves up to 40%-60% of their body weight. By contrast, nonmigratory species such as cardinals and bluebirds maintain a “fat load” of about 3%-5%.

Migratory birds are physiologically specialized to quickly fatten up and use fat at very high rates to sustain flight for many hours — or even days. For many birds, that includes amazing nonstop flights of some 600 miles over the open Gulf of Mexico.