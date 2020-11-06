Meet the most successful franchises at Cobb Galleria Centre this month

Business-minded individuals can add this upcoming event to their calendars ahead of Thanksgiving this year.
The Franchise Show is hosting an in-person event at Cobb Galleria Centre Nov. 21 and 22 to “empower and educate attendees in their pursuit of business ownership and to connect the USAʼs most successful franchise companies with people looking for a business during an unstable employment market,” according to a press release.
Safety will be kept in mind as social distancing and other safety measures will be put in place.
“So many people are looking for new opportunities right now,” Fred Cox, president, National Event Management, who produces the Franchise Expo said in a statement. “Franchising gives people the opportunity to start a business without feeling overwhelmed and alone. Because franchise owners have the support system of a company behind them with training, marketing and in most cases a proven brand, the chances of them staying in business past the 5-year mark are higher than an independent start-up”.
Potential entrepreneurs will have their choice of a variety of industries to explore. They include traditional retail stores and restaurants, healthcare, home services, fitness, education and business services. Industry experts will be on hand to provide attendees advice on financing from and locate franchise and business opportunities at every investment level.
Visit www.atlantafranchiseshow.com for more information, including registration for free tickets.
The Franchise Show
Saturday, Nov. 21 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22 11a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cobb Galleria Centre
Cobb Galleria (Hall A)
2 Galleria Parkway Atlanta
Cost: $10 at the door, register for free online