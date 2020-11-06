Meet the most successful franchises at Cobb Galleria Centre this month

The Franchise Show is hosting an in-person event at Cobb Galleria Centre Nov. 21 and 22 to “empower and educate attendees in their pursuit of business ownership and to connect the USAʼs most successful franchise companies with people looking for a business during an unstable employment market,” according to a press release.

Safety will be kept in mind as social distancing and other safety measures will be put in place.