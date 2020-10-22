Cobb Chamber plans Workforce Development Summit

Industry experts will guide discussions on the future state of Cobb County’s talent pipeline and industry needs on Nov. 4.
The Cobb Chamber will host its first Workforce Development Summit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta to provide insights into and engaging discussions around the current and future state of workforce in Cobb County.
During the luncheon, industry experts and educational leaders will discuss the overall workforce development needs of Cobb, innovative solutions aimed at addressing those needs and trends in Cobb’s most noted industries.
Those industries include advanced manufacturing, construction, skilled trades, healthcare, bioscience, technology and logistics and supply chain.
Among the speakers will be:
- Greg Dozier, commissioner, Technical College System of Georgia
- Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan
- Dr. Ron Newcomb, president, Chattahoochee Technical College
- Dr. Gilles LaMarche, vice president of University Advancement, Life University
- Dr. Grant Rivera, superintendent, Marietta City Schools
One of the greatest concerns for existing industries and companies looking to relocate to Cobb County is workforce, according to a Cobb Chamber statement.
Recognizing the important role played by workforce development in driving economic and personal wellbeing, SelectCobb and the Cobb Chamber launched the Cobb Workforce Partnership.
This initiative brings together key stakeholders in workforce development to create solutions for today’s challenges and strategizing for tomorrow’s needs to ensure that Cobb companies have access to world-class talent, the statement added.
General admission is $50 for Cobb Chamber members and $75 for nonmembers.
For more information about the 2020 Workforce Development Summit, contact Senior Manager of Workforce Initiatives Nate Futrell at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org.
Register: https://www.cobbchamber.org/events