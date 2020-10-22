Cobb Chamber plans Workforce Development Summit

Greg Dozier, commissioner, Technical College System of Georgia

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan

Dr. Ron Newcomb, president, Chattahoochee Technical College

Dr. Gilles LaMarche, vice president of University Advancement, Life University

Dr. Grant Rivera, superintendent, Marietta City Schools

One of the greatest concerns for existing industries and companies looking to relocate to Cobb County is workforce, according to a Cobb Chamber statement.

Recognizing the important role played by workforce development in driving economic and personal wellbeing, SelectCobb and the Cobb Chamber launched the Cobb Workforce Partnership.

This initiative brings together key stakeholders in workforce development to create solutions for today’s challenges and strategizing for tomorrow’s needs to ensure that Cobb companies have access to world-class talent, the statement added.

