McCormick recalls three seasonings over salmonella concern

The company is recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
All were sold in Georgia during June and July

Before you fix your next meal, check the cupboards to make sure you don’t have one of the seasonings McCormick recently recalled over salmonella concerns.

In addition to Georgia, the products were shipped in June and July to: Bermuda and Canada, Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

No illnesses from the products have been reported, McCormick said in its statement on the recall.

McCormick advised consumers to dispose of the recalled products and their containers. You can call the company at 1-800-35-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT for a replacement or full refund, as well as for general questions.

