Mary B. Warren, the ‘dean of Georgia genealogists,’ dies at age 91

In the decades before newspaper digitization, her “Marriages and Deaths,1763 to 1820” and her 1820-1830 volume were important source materials. Many of her books covered the records of colonial Georgia and were great sources for historians as well as genealogists. Her last series was on British Georgia and much of the research was done in person at the British National Archives at Kew. Heritage Papers, her publishing house, will be continued by her family.

She was an advocate for open records in Georgia. She won many awards, including those for lifetime achievement from the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Board, the Athens Historical Society and the Georgia Genealogical Society. Her contribution to Georgia genealogy for the past 50-odd years is immeasurable. Her most lasting legacy may be her support and encouragement of others as they entered the field. Check out her many publications at the Georgia Archives and other genealogy collections.