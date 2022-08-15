Combined Shape Caption

Marietta shines a light on historic Black-owned homes.As an adult, Charlie Hunter Sr. dreamed of replacing the family’s lost homestead. So he and his wife brought a land and started a restaurant in the Black business district just up the street from his home.Becoming a pillar in the community, the Hunter Home is now the first in a historic Black neighborhood to receive a home marker. .The home is now occupied by their daughter, Mary Hunter Mullins. .She said the marker is a great acknowledgment of all the hard work her father put into creating a legacy for his children