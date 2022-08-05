Lumistella brings early Christmas to Children's Healthcare

Combined Shape Caption

Atlanta-based Lumistella Co. brought an early Christmas to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.Lumistella is known for its popular holiday house guest Elf on the Shelf.It’s an honor to partner with Seacrest Studios and to partner with Children’s Healthcare to bring that holiday magic, even if it’s August, Chanda Bell, founder, co-CEO and chief storyteller of Lumistella Co.While at Seacrest Studios, Bell read the newest Lumistella Co. book, “Elf Pets: A Saint Bernard Tradition.”.It really is just about joy, and faith, and hope and love and all the things that we need a little more of in this world, Chanda Bell, founder, co-CEO and chief storyteller of Lumistella Co