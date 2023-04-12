Local historians can be valuable resource

Nowadays, with so many people thinking it’s all online, genealogists should not forget to seek out a county or city’s local historian, either the current living one, or the records, files and publications of one from the past.
Atlanta’s Franklin Garrett was a treasure trove of information if you had the chance to hear him speak or ask him a question. His research is at the Atlanta History Center and covers a lot more than his two-volume published work “Atlanta and Environs.”
Earlier local historians could have interviewed people from earlier generations and incorporated that information in their files. When visiting a community, ask the reference librarians who is the current person or if they have the files of any local authority from the past. You never know what will turn up.
Sometimes in a smaller community, they may just call someone to arrange a meeting. If you happen to be the current local historian, make plans for your papers and interviews to be permanently housed in a safe location — either the local library’s collection or a college archives collection. Do not leave it up to your relatives to do the right thing, as it’s often too great a burden for them to handle.
“Are We There Yet? Your Family History Road Trip”
With lots online, there are still times when researchers must visit local libraries and archives to find needed records. And some just want to move beyond the computer screen and walk on the land their ancestors walked.
Join Sue VerHoef, director of oral history and genealogy, at the Atlanta History Center for a program to help you plan a successful family history road trip. May 6, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $10 members, $15 not-yet members (skill level: intermediate to advanced). To register, go to atlantahistorycenter.com/event/genealogy-workshop.
Georgia newspapers not on UGA site
There are at least three in-state library websites with digitized copies of Georgia county newspapers that are not, for now, included in the University of Georgia’s Georgia Historic Newspapers site. These are found on the Azalea Regional Library (Madison) website (azalealibraries.org/), Statesboro-Bulloch County Library (strl.info/statesboro-bulloch-library/), and for Dawson County see dawsoncounty.advantage-preservation.com.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.
