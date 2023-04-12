Local historians can be valuable resource

Atlanta’s Franklin Garrett was a treasure trove of information if you had the chance to hear him speak or ask him a question. His research is at the Atlanta History Center and covers a lot more than his two-volume published work “Atlanta and Environs.”

Earlier local historians could have interviewed people from earlier generations and incorporated that information in their files. When visiting a community, ask the reference librarians who is the current person or if they have the files of any local authority from the past. You never know what will turn up.