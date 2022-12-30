LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Molly

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Molly is looking for her forever home
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Molly is a six-year-old, 76-pound canine with a lot of love to give, and no adoption fee to get in the way.
“Molly is the definition of a gentle giant,” Molly’s online adoption listing said. “While she’s a larger lady whose head is waist-high, Molly has a shy heart and a meek temperament. Molly loves hanging out in her crate - it’s her safe space from the intimidating world. She is cuddly once she knows you and relaxes when you pet her. While loud, noisy kids are scary to Molly, she’s fine with older, quieter kids. She is described as ‘quiet and calm’ in the home. Molly has lived with cats and has done well, and from what we’ve seen, she enjoys the company of canine companions too.”
