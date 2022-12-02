ajc logo
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Cuba

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Cuba is looking for his forever home

For $85, one lucky family can adopt Cuba — a six-year-old dog with a lot of love to give.

“Cuba spent some time in a foster home and here is what they had to say about her: Cuba is an awesome laid-back companion for anything from long walks around the neighborhood to long hours working from home, she is by your side through it all,” Cuba’s adoption page said. “Cuba is smart and loving and always ready to receive cuddles and attention. She can also be found relaxing alone and chewing on her favorite bone!

“Cuba is potty trained (housebroken) and crate trained. She is motivated by praise and treats and is learning more and more by the day. Take some time and help her learn some tricks, she will love the challenge!”

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

