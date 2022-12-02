LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Cuba

“Cuba spent some time in a foster home and here is what they had to say about her: Cuba is an awesome laid-back companion for anything from long walks around the neighborhood to long hours working from home, she is by your side through it all,” Cuba’s adoption page said. “Cuba is smart and loving and always ready to receive cuddles and attention. She can also be found relaxing alone and chewing on her favorite bone!

“Cuba is potty trained (housebroken) and crate trained. She is motivated by praise and treats and is learning more and more by the day. Take some time and help her learn some tricks, she will love the challenge!”

