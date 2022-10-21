LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Aphrodite

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Aphrodite is looking for her forever home
Aphrodite is six years old, fully house and crate trained and she loves to play. While she is currently in foster care, for just $85, a loving family can adopt her and give this canine wonder her forever home.
“Aphrodite is as loving and beautiful as the goddess herself!” The dog’s adoption listing said. “Aphrodite loves cuddling up and thinks that she’s a lap dog. Her foster mom says that ‘she is a snuggly velcro dog who will wrap herself around you like a blanket.’ While she inhabits her divine-namesake poise, Aphrodite is a complete goofball who will throw her toys up in the air to play, sit under you when you do yoga poses, flop down on her back for some belly rubs, and has been known to completely miss a treat when it’s thrown to her.
“Her foster affectionately calls her ‘Potato’ since she’s pure, down-home comfort. Aphrodite is super smart and learns quickly. She is fully house-trained, crate trained (and runs right into her crate when you say ‘place!’), and knows several other commands. She enjoys long walks, meeting new people, and playtime (after which she is ready for a long nap)! Meet this one of a kind beauty and see for yourself how truly special she is!”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
About the Author