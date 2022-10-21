LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Aphrodite

“Aphrodite is as loving and beautiful as the goddess herself!” The dog’s adoption listing said. “Aphrodite loves cuddling up and thinks that she’s a lap dog. Her foster mom says that ‘she is a snuggly velcro dog who will wrap herself around you like a blanket.’ While she inhabits her divine-namesake poise, Aphrodite is a complete goofball who will throw her toys up in the air to play, sit under you when you do yoga poses, flop down on her back for some belly rubs, and has been known to completely miss a treat when it’s thrown to her.

“Her foster affectionately calls her ‘Potato’ since she’s pure, down-home comfort. Aphrodite is super smart and learns quickly. She is fully house-trained, crate trained (and runs right into her crate when you say ‘place!’), and knows several other commands. She enjoys long walks, meeting new people, and playtime (after which she is ready for a long nap)! Meet this one of a kind beauty and see for yourself how truly special she is!”

