LeBron James is Now a Billionaire.The NBA champion, MVP winner, Olympian, actor, producer is now a billionaire.Michael Jordan did make the billionaire list in 2014 however, James is the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status.During an interview with GQ magazine in 2014 he said “if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.”.Forbes contributes his new status to his years balling with the Cavs, Lakers and Heat...AND his ventures into various businesses and endorsements.As of late, James as produced Netflix latest movie Hustle starring Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler.James is booked and busy being a family man, pro athlete, philanthropist, actor, producer, host and businessman - it’s no surprise that he’s finally a billionaire.